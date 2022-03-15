Reading Eagle: One dead, two wounded in Reading playground shooting

Mar. 15—One person was killed and two others wounded in a playground shooting Monday night in Reading's 18th Ward.

The gunfire erupted shortly before 8 p.m. at Brookline Park, a city playground in the 1300 block of Meade Street, about a half-block from Kenhorst Boulevard, according to dispatches.

Police cordoned the entire playground and much of the block with crime scene tape. At least two shooting victims were transported to Reading Hospital by ambulance.

The Berks County coroner's office was dispatched. Deputies pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Members of the city police major evidence unit remained at the scene after 5 this morning, processing the scene illuminated with the help of a bright tower lamp extended from a city Public Works Department van.

Officers marked the locations of numerous shell casings scattered on the basketball court and around the playground equipment.

Watch for further details as they become available.