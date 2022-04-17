Reading Eagle: Wanted in Berks, April 17, 2022

Apr. 17—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

Leonard Smarr, 56, who recently lived in Collingdale, Pa., on charges of burglary, theft, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property. He is about 6 feet and 200 pounds. Police said that on Jan. 25, Smarr broke into Excitement Video in Cumru Township and took several items valued at about $2,500. Smarr is also wanted on a resisting arrest charge filed by Kutztown police, a receiving stolen property charge filed by the Northern Berks Police Department, and a theft charge filed by Central Berks Police.

Jacob Hillbish, 23, who recently lived in the 300 block of Main Street, Shoemakersville, on a charge of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI. He is about 5 feet 6 inches and 175 pounds. Police said that on Oct. 17, Hillbish was involved in a motor vehicle crash while under the influence of alcohol. The victims in the other vehicles involved had multiple injuries and were taken to the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.