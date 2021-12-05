Reading Eagle: Wanted in Berks, December 5, 2021

Dec. 5—The Berks County sheriff's office is seeking the following fugitives:

William Reeves Jr., 19, who recently lived in Lancaster, on an escape charge. He is about 5 feet 9 inches and 160 pounds. Police said that on July 12, 2021, Reeves was detained by a Cumru Township police officer in the 2200 block of Lancaster Pike for a drug investigation. As the officer attempted to handcuff Reeves, the suspect pulled away and took off running, police said.

Jessica Ortiz, 37, who recently lived in the 900 block of Washington Street, on charges of forgery and writing bad checks. She is about 4 feet 11 inches and 160 pounds. Between the dates of October 14 and 22 in 2021, Ortiz cashed fraudulent checks at multiple locations in the amount of $830., police said. Ortiz is also wanted on a probation warrant for a resisting arrest conviction.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.

