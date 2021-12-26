Reading Eagle: Wanted in Berks, December 26, 2021

Dec. 26—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

Anthony Ortiz, 36, who recently lived in the 3300 block of Penn Avenue, Spring Township, on charges of forgery, theft and writing bad checks. He is about 5 feet 6 inches and 200 pounds. On Oct. 5, Ortiz cashed checks for $842, $820 and $680 at El Puente Store in Reading, police said. The checks were blank and were meant for the 12th and Marion Elementary School, police said.

Justin Ham, 35, who recently lived in the 400 block of Parkview Road, Reading, on charges of theft and receiving stolen property. Ham is about 5 feet 11 inches and 250 pounds. Ham recently leased a vehicle from Evolution Powersports in Cumru Township and has missed 10 payments for a total of $1,693, police said. Ham has been contacted by the dealership and still has not made any payments, police said.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.