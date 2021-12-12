Reading Eagle: Wanted in Berks, December 12, 2021

Dec. 12—The Berks County sheriff's office is seeking the following fugitives:

Roxana Lebron, 37, who recently lived in the 100 block of South Fourth Street on an assault charge. She is about 5 feet 4 inches and 180 pounds. On Sept. 17, Lebron got into an altercation with a man and threw a scissors at him, cutting a hand, police said.

Allison Ziolkowski, 37, who recently lived in the 100 block of Apple Lane, Oley, on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She is about 5 feet 4 inches and 165 pounds. On July 9, Ziolkowski rented a truck from the Lowe's store in Muhlenberg Township and never returned it, police said.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.