Reading Eagle: Wanted in Berks, Feb. 20, 2022

Feb. 19—The Berks County sheriff's office is seeking the following fugitives:

Chasity Acree, 44, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Chestnut Street, Pottstown, is wanted on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is described as 5 feet and 110 pounds.

Douglass Township police said they found narcotics and drug paraphernalia in Acree's car during a Sept. 20 traffic stop.

Rockman Williams, 36, whose last known address was in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue, is wanted on firearms charges. He is described as 5 feet 9 inches and 170 pounds.

The Berks County Sheriff's Office says he was found in possession of a loaded firearm when deputies were serving a warrant against him in a Muhlenberg Township motel. Williams is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior felony convictions.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.