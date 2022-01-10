Reading Eagle: Wanted in Berks, January 9, 2022

Jan. 9—The Berks County sheriff's office is seeking the following fugitives:

Zachary Gilbaugh, 38, who recently lived in the 100 block of Troxel Road, Exeter Township, on a charges of burglary, simple assault, indecent exposure, intimidation of a witness and a violation of a protection from abuse order. He is about 5 feet 10 inches and 230 pounds. On Dec. 25, Gilbaugh broke into the woman's residence and punched her in front of her child, police said. He also threatened another victim with a knife, police said. Gilbaugh also has multiple warrants for PFA violations with the same victim, an intimidation of a witness warrant, criminal trespassing warrant, and a Berks County probation warrant for an indecent exposure conviction.

Jerry O. Santos, 29, who recently lived in the 900 block of Union Street, on an assault charge and a violation of a protection from abuse order. He is about 5 feet 7 inches and 145 pounds. On Oct. 14, a bench warrant was issued for Santos for a failure to comply with probation requirements as per court order on a simple assault conviction, the sheriff's office said. Santos also has two new charges of protection from abuse violations filed by the Reading Police Department.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.