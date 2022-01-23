Reading Eagle: Wanted in Berks, January 23, 2022

Jan. 23—The Berks County sheriff's office is seeking the following fugitives:

—Scott Faust, 38, who recently lived in the 2400 block of Cumberland Avenue, Mount Penn, on a bench warrant. He is about 6 feet and 180 pounds. The Berks County Sheriff's Office said Faust failed to appear at a hearing Oct. 9, 2019 on charges of sexual abuse of children and child pornography.

—Scott Coleman, 43, who recently lived in West Chester, on felony theft charges. He is about 5 feet 6 inches and 160 pounds. Spring Township police said that on Nov. 23, Coleman obtained $50,000 belonging to a victim to open a business per an agreement, but instead spent the money for personal reasons.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.