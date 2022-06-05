Reading Eagle: Wanted in Berks, June 5, 2022

Jun. 5—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

Barsheem Johnson, 42, who recently lived in the 600 block of Ritter Street, on a charge of aggravated assault. He is about 6 feet 1 inch and 210 pounds. On Nov. 29, 2020, Johnson got into a fight, then pulled out a firearm and shot someone in a hand, police said. Johnson also has a warrant for charges of insurance fraud in Berks, the sheriff's office said.

Kevin Canaan, 24, who recently lived in the 1600 block of North 10th Street, on a theft charge. He is about 5 feet 9 inches and 165 pounds. Canaan stole a dog from a couple or family between July 18 and Aug.1, 2020, police said. Canaan also is being charged with cruelty to animals, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.