Reading Eagle: Wanted in Berks, March 20, 2022

Mar. 20—The Berks County sheriff's office is seeking the following fugitives:\

Jansel Abreu, 32, who recently lived in the 300 block of West Greenwich Street, on charges of aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm, recklessly endangering another person and related charges. He is about 6 feet 2 inches and 180 pounds. On Jan. 19, 2019, Abreu was in the area of 11th and Elm streets in Reading and was seen shooting two victims during a fight, which was recorded on surveillance video.

David Nester, 27, who recently lived in Pottstown, on a charge of home improvement fraud. He is about 6 feet and 220 pounds. On Dec. 8, police were contacted by a property owner who paid Nester $8,000 to start a project. Nester accepted the money and never started the project on the victim's home, police said. Multiple attempts to contact Nester were unsuccessful and charges were filed by Spring Township police.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.