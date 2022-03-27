Reading Eagle: Wanted in Berks, March 27, 2022

Mar. 27—The Berks County sheriff's office is seeking the following fugitives:

—Roy Rosario-Santiago, 37, who recently lived in the 400 block of Linden Street, on charges of possession of heroin and fentanyl, criminal use of a communication facility, retail theft and receiving stolen property. He is about 5 feet 4 inches and 160 pounds. On Jan. 20, Berks County detectives filed charges on Rosario-Santiago for felony criminal use of a communication facility to deliver heroin/fentanyl in Reading. Rosario-Santiago also has felony retail theft charges filed by the Exeter Township police for two separate theft incidents.

—Kelly Gann, 42, who recently lived in Douglass Township, on theft charges. She is about 5 feet and 125 pounds. Police said that late last year Gann was employed by the Sunoco Mini-Mart in Bechtelsville when was seen on video footage taking a gift card and activating the card for $100 without paying for the card. At another time, Gann took a $100 bill from a customer and pocketed the bill, police said. On yet another time, Gann removed $60 from the store safe and a carton of cigarettes from the store without paying. Total store loss of these thefts are $357, police said.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.