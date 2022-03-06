Reading Eagle: Wanted in Berks, March 6, 2022

Mar. 6—The Berks County sheriff's office is seeking the following fugitives:

Michael Olmo Jr., 26, who was recently homeless, on a robbery charge. He is about 5 feet 7 inches and 150 pounds. Police gave this account: On Feb. 17, Olmo was working as a shift manager at the Arbys restaurant in Sinking Spring when he began yelling at a woman. Olmo punched the victim in the face about five times. The victim fell to the floor where Olmo punched her for a final time in the back of the head. Olmo then grabbed the victim by the throat and began to threaten her while taking her cellphone. Olmo fled the restaurant after the assault.

Jonathan Roman, 26, who recently lived in the 600 block of Locust Street, on an arson charge. He is about 5 feet 5 inches and 140 pounds. Police gave this account: On Dec. 19, Roman leaned into someone else's car and was seen flicking a lighter. Roman then opened the hood and began ripping parts out of the engine area. Roman fled the scene and the victim noticed two small fires inside the front of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.