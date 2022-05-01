Reading Eagle: Wanted in Berks, May 1, 2022

May 1—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

Richard Foster, 36, who recently lived in the 600 block of Edison Drive, Muhlenberg Township, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. He is about 5 feet 8 inches and 130 pounds. State police said Foster has failed to comply with registration requirements as a sex offender per Megan's Law. Foster was released from the Berks County Prison on Nov. 16 and has not updated his address since his release, troopers said. Foster also has a Berks County Probation warrant for a possession of a controlled substance conviction, the sheriff's office said.

Joseph McDonough, 25, who recently lived in Philadelphia, on burglary and related offenses. He is about 5 feet 8 inches and 150 pounds. Police say that on July 1, McDonough and others entered the former Titus Generating Station in Cumru Township and took copper wire and sold it for over $5,000.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.