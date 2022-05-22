Reading Eagle: Wanted in Berks, May 22, 2022

May 22—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

Israel Quinones, 52, who recently lived in the 1000 block of Pear Street on a charge of rape of a child. He is 5 feet 7 inches and about 250 pounds. Reading police said that the assaults occurred between Aug. 4, 2014, and Aug. 3, 2017, and began when the victim was 10 years old.

Allen Heck, 38, who recently lived in the 2100 block of Peters Road, Reading, on a theft charge. He is about 5 feet 10 inches and 200 pounds. Police said that on April 29, he took a woman's vehicle, then promised Cumru Township police he would bring it back, but never did. Heck also has a bench warrant for a probation violation with the original charges being retail theft.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.