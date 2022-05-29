Reading Eagle: Wanted in Berks, May 29, 2022

May 29—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

—Josue Mejia-Medina, 24, who recently lived in the 700 block of North 25th Street, Mount Penn, on a bench warrant. He is about 6 feet and 215 pounds. The sheriff's office said that on May 16, Mejia-Medina failed to appear for a jury trial on criminal attempt to homicide and aggravated assault charges.

—Tiffany Difrancesco, 30, who recently lived in Coatesville, on a charge of identity theft. She is about 5 feet 4 inches and 160 pounds. Between the dates of Jan. 31 and Feb. 10, Difrancesco fraudulently used a victim's credit card in the amount of $165.15. Difrancesco is also wanted in Chester County for multiple warrants.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.