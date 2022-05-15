Reading Eagle: Wanted in Berks, May 15, 2022

May 15—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

Anthony Marino, 53, who recently lived in the 100 block of Chestnut Street, Hamburg, on charges of aggravated assault and making terroristic threats. he is about 5 feet 8 inches and 200 pounds. On Jan. 27, Marino pointed a firearm at a woman's head and told her he was going to shoot her, police said. On another date, Marino told a witness that he was going to beat up the victim and on another date as well the defendant pointed a firearm at the victim while verbally threatening her, police said.

Israel Perez-Lopez, 32, who recently lived in the 900 block of Spruce Street on a charge of aggravated assault. He is about 5 feet 7 inches and 210 pounds. On April 25, Perez-Lopez got into an argument with a female in his vehicle and started hitting her in the head with a large liquor bottle and then stabbed her with a pen, police said. As she got out of the vehicle, Perez-Lopez struck her multiple times and bit her on the arm, police said. A witness called 911, an ambulance was dispatched and the woman was found unresponsive, police said.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.