Reading Eagle: Wanted in Berks, October 31, 2021

Oct. 31—The Berks County sheriff's office is seeking the following fugitives:

Jason Serrano, 31, no address provided, on charges of making terroristic threats and related offenses. he is about 5 feet 11 inches and 220 pounds. The sheriff's office said that Aug. 4, Serrano left a voicemail on telling a victim that he was going to set their house on fire. On Oct. 6, Serrano texted death threats to a victim after the victim could not locate drugs that Serrano left at the victim's residence, the sheriff's office said. It was unclear where these offenses occurred.

Alexis Hood, 27, who recently lived in Philadelphia, on theft and related charges. She is about 5 feet 5 inches and 160 pounds. West Reading police said that on Oct. 6, Hood was seen on surveillance video at the Reading Hospital Emergency Department parking lot going into a victim's parked vehicle that was running and driving away. The vehicle is valued at $4,000, police said.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.