Reading fugitive linked to shooting of Red Sox slugger featured on TV show

Aug. 30—A man charged in a Reading shooting who has been linked to the shooting of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz will be featured on an episode of Investigation Discovery's "In Pursuit with John Walsh" on Wednesday at 10 p.m.

Luis Rivas-Clase, 33, who at one time lived in the 100 block of West Windsor Street, is wanted by federal and local authorities on a charge of conspiracy to commit homicide in an April 2018 shooting in the 900 block of North Front Street.

According to charging documents, Rivas-Clase threatened to kill the local victim a few days before that man was shot in the lower back by 19-year-old Johansel A. Jackson. Jackson was sentenced in April 2019 to 12 to 35 years in state prison for the shooting.

Two months after the conspiracy charges were filed in Reading, Dominican National Police linked Rivas-Clase to the June 2019 shooting of the baseball star during a nightclub attack in Ortiz's hometown of Santo Domingo.

The U.S. Marshals Service said at the time that Rivas-Clase, who is from the Dominican Republic, could be hiding in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or New York. The marshals service has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his apprehension.

Rivas-Clase has been on the run since.

He is described as having prominent neck tattoos, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Officials said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the marshals service at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip to usmarshals.gov/tips.