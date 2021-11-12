Reading homicide suspect arrested in Puerto Rico

Nov. 11—The man who police say shot and killed a Reading man and wounded another person outside a city club early Sunday has been arrested in Puerto Rico.

Alberto Rivera-Vázquez, 28, of Reading was taken into custody Wednesday by Puerto Rican authorities, Reading police announced Thursday.

Rivera-Vázquez was charged with first- and third-degree murder and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania, police said.

According to police:

Jose Rodriguez-Bultron, 43, was shot multiple times just after 12:15 a.m. at Sixth and Cherry streets and died later Sunday in Reading Hospital.

A second victim, whom police did not identify, was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. His condition was not immediately available.

A fight started inside the La Cabana Lounge involving the group the victims were with and another group. Rivera-Vazquez was seen leaving the lounge through a rear door, hiding behind parked vehicles and firing at the victims. The victims were struck by gunfire, and Rivera-Vazquez fled.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information relative to this case is asked to contact Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116, Berks County District Attorney's Office 610-478-6000, or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.