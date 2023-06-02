Reading Hospital receives grant to implement violence intervention program

Jun. 2—Reading Hospital is increasing its efforts to help curb gun violence.

The hospital recently received a $193,078 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to implement a violence intervention program that will provide community education and resources to prevent gun violence.

Hospital administrators said these funds will be used to hire and train a trauma violence recovery specialist who will provide support, case management and referral services to hospitalized victims of community violence. It will also help cover the costs of buying equipment and operating supplies to implement the program as well as fund support staff participation in violence intervention education.

Jessica Bezler, Tower Health public relations manager, said in a press release that data shows victims of violence are often at elevated risk for reinjury or engaging in retaliatory violence.

Violence intervention programs provide targeted services to high-risk populations and work to identify and reduce risk factors like substance misuse and unemployment while promoting protective factors like social supports and educational attainment.

"This grant will help us save lives and help our patients recover," said Reading Hospital President and CEO Dr. Charles Barbera. "In implementing our hospital-based violence intervention program we anticipate reducing the overall incidence of gun violence, injury and retaliatory violence. We also hope to see a decline in the number of patients who are victims of violent injury."

Desha Dickson, Tower Health vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion and community wellness, said the trauma violence recovery specialist will meet with violently injured patients at the hospital bedside or soon after their discharge from the emergency department.

"The violence recovery specialist will play a critical role in the recovery of this patient population," she said. "This individual will break down barriers through shared experiences and be responsible to assess the patients' current needs and circumstances and help set goals and generate awareness of potential opportunities available to them including medical coverage, compensation, education and career goals and housing stability."

The specialist will be familiar with Reading and trained in crisis intervention, linkages to community-based services, mentoring, home visits, follow-up assistance and long-term case management.

The grant funding will also ensure Reading Hospital can work with local community partners including the state police and The Village of Reading to continue Stop the Bleed trainings for local youth and community members.

"Guns are the leading cause of death for children in the U.S.," said Dr. Christopher Valente, chief of pediatric emergency medicine at Reading Hospital. "Earlier this year all Tower Health hospitals, including Reading Hospital, joined other health systems in the region to help protect children from gun violence through education and safety efforts."

The campaign, It Doesn't Kill to Ask, focuses on providing caregivers, parents and community members with tools to speak up about safe gun storage and empower them to ask other parents about access to guns in the home.

"I'm glad this grant will align with the goals of the It Doesn't Kill to Ask initiative by hosting gun safety education events in our community and distributing gun locks to keep everyone safe from gun violence," Valente said.