Reading makes history as Latino mayor, auditor and councilors are sworn into office

Jan. 2—History was made in Reading on Tuesday as Mayor Eddie Moran and seven other city officials were sworn into office.

Moran, Reading's 47th mayor, is the first Latino to hold the office. He is also the first Reading mayor in 12 years to be reelected.

In addition to Moran, five of those inaugurated identify as Hispanic or Latino.

The mayor was inaugurated during a ceremony attended by about 300 in Albright College's McMillan Center.

With his wife, Ruthie, and sons Daniel and Tyler holding the Bible, Moran took the oath of office from Berks County Judge Scott Lash.

"The events of the past term are a testament to our collective dedication to a brighter future," the mayor said. "But our work is far from over."

Moran noted some of the accomplishments of his last term, including the foundation of a budget that consistently finished each year with a surplus of general funds.

"The financial progress that we've made has enabled us to invest in a critical infrastructure and our parks, improving the quality of life for residents," he said, crediting his administrative team.

Moran reflected on the four pillars he set forth when first elected and which will continue to guide his administration: safety; education and workforce development; economic development and stability; and leadership and integrity.

Small businesses are the cornerstone of local growth, the mayor said, noting he authorized more than $2 million to enhance small-business growth in the city.

"Economic development is not just about numbers," he said. "It's about people. We will continue to attract businesses that share our values and contribute to the prosperity of our community."

Moran pledged to expand on past efforts by collaborating with local businesses and educational institutions to bridge the gap between skills and employment.

"A thriving workforce is not just an economic asset," he said. "It is a reflection of a community that is dynamic, resilient and forward thinking."

The mayor said he is honored to serve as a founding member of the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority, which has been accepted into a federal program that will provide a critical boost to the effort to restore train service between Reading and Philadelphia.

The initiative is more than just a transportation project, he said, or a vision to reconnect the city to its railroad roots.

"It will enhance economic opportunities that position our city for unprecedented growth," he said. "We should dream and dream big."

Working together to move the city forward in a way that makes sense while respecting its 275-year history is important, Council President Donna Reed said.

Reed was among the six council members inaugurated Tuesday.

The occasion marked the eighth time Reed took an oath of office for the city. She was elected six times to the District 5 seat and, after being appointed president last year, was elected to the position in November for a two-year term.

The following council members also were sworn in:

—Vanessa Campos, District 1 representative, two-year term;

—Jamie Baez Jr., District 2 representative, four-year term;

—Melissa Ventura, District 3 representative, four-year term;

—Rafael Nunez, District 5 representative, two-year term;

—O. Christopher Miller, District 6 representative, four-year term.

"It's a new start for the city and a different council constituency," Reed said.

Only the District 4 seat, held by Councilman Wesley Butler, was not open for election in November.

Butler made history last year when he became the youngest person to serve on council in the city's history.

The councilman, now in the second year of his first term, also identifies as a minority.

With the new council members, Reading's government has become more reflective of the city's diversity and population, Reed said.

More than 67% of the city's 94,844 residents are Hispanic or Latino, according to the most recent U.S. census.

"The one thing that's really terrific about this council is its diversity," she said. "We look like the city."

City Auditor Maria Rodriguez, who was inaugurated Tuesday for her second term, is also of Latino ancestry.

Nunez and Campos are the first Latinos elected to serve their respective districts, as is Ventura, who starts her second term.

Wanda Negron, the first Latino to represent District 5, was appointed in June to serve for the remainder of 2023.

Baez said he is proud to be the first gay Latino elected to serve his district and the city.

"This is the first council in Pennsylvania to hold not one, but two seats with members of the LGBTQ+ community," he said, referring to Miller.

Miller said when relevant, he mentions that he was the first from the LGBT community to serve on council.

"Let's embark on this journey together," Baez said, "working hand in hand to build a brighter future for our city."