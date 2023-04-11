Reading man, 18, charged with weapons offenses after assaulting employee at Wyomissing store

Apr. 10—An 18-year-old Reading man faces numerous charges after police said he crashed an SUV in the city while driving drunk, seriously injuring his passenger, about two hours after fleeing a Wyomissing convenience store where he assaulted an employee.

City firefighters pulled Johnluis Sabastro and his female passenger from the SUV, which flipped onto the driver's side and hit a utility pole after crashing into a parked vehicle about 6:30 am. Saturday in the 200 block of Locust Street, police said.

Reading police said they took Sabastro into custody after he failed a field sobriety test. Officers found in the vehicle a pistol with an extended magazine and an illegal short-barrel shotgun. The pistol was determined to be stolen.

Sabastro of the 500 block of Schuylkill Avenue was charged separately by Reading and Wyomissing police. In addition to simple assault and disorderly conduct charges in the Wyomissing case, he was charged with DUI, reckless driving, receiving stolen property, possessing a prohibited offensive weapon and carrying a firearm without a license.

He was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of a total of $75,000 bail to await hearings following arraignment Saturday before District Judge Priscilla Campos in Reading Central Court.

According to investigators:

About 4:30 a.m., Wyomissing police were dispatched to Wawa, 837 Penn Ave., for a report of an assault of an employee. A witness reported seeing the suspect flee in a white SUV.

A Wyomissing officer arrived moments later and noticed a white SUV stopped at a red light on Penn at Eighth Avenue, heading toward West Reading.

As the officer was about to turn on his emergency light to stop the vehicle, he learned from a Berks County 911 dispatcher that the employee may have been shot. When he got to the store, a Wawa manager informed him that the employee was punched in the face but was not shot.

The erroneous information about a shooting was because the suspect had dropped some ammunition — numerous 9 mm rounds and a single shotgun shell — in front of the store while fleeing.

Police talked to the employee, who was in a restroom washing blood from his face. He said Sabasrio entered the store and requested they turn on the fuel pumps, stating he had paid for gas.

The employee told Sabastro that he would have to pay before they could turn on the pump. Sabastro reportedly threatened him.

When the employee said he was calling police, Sabastro responded by punching him a few times in the face. The employee chased him out the store, and the two fought in front of the store before Sabastroa ran to the SUV.

An ambulance crew evaluated the employee for his injuries, and he declined to be taken to a hospital.

A witness told police the license plate number of the fleeing vehicle. Wyomissing police later learned the driver of that vehicle was arrested on DUI and weapons charges after it crashed in the city.

Police learned the handgun, which had 12 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber when it was recovered on the street near the driver's side of the vehicle, was reported as stolen in January to Hatboro police in Montgomery County.

The shotgun with a 17.5-inch barrel was found on the floor behind the driver's seat. Dozens of rounds of ammunition were found in the vehicle.

Sabastro, who is not eligible for a permit to carry a firearm due to his age, said he bought the pistol on the street in Allentown.

Sabastro and his passenger were taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The passenger suffered the more serious injuries, including a broken leg, broken finger and bruised lung.