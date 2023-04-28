Reading man, 19, arrested after threatening family members with gun, police say

Apr. 27—Reading police arrested a 19-year-old city man after they said he displayed a gun during an argument Wednesday with family members and threatened to shoot them.

Officers responded shortly before 9 a.m. to the 300 block of Clifton Avenue in the Oakbrook Homes neighborhood. Someone in the home reported that Thomas was threatening family members with a gun, officials said.

According to investigators:

Officers found Thomas standing in the middle of the street. They ordered him to get on the ground and took him into custody without further incident.

Witness said Thomas and family members were arguing about the sale of the house. Thomas displayed a handgun and made statements about being a gangster.

One of the victims told police that she feared for her life.

Thomas ran to his second-floor bedroom a short time later and came back down, driving off in his car. He returned and continued to argue with family members until police arrived.

The victims told police that Thomas had the gun in a fanny pack, but Thomas did not have a fanny pack when he was taken into custody.

Police found his car parked and unoccupied on a nearby street. They obtained a search warrant for the car and the home.

During the searches of his car and room, police found: a fanny pack, a ghost gun (a firearm that lacks a serial number) with an extended magazine; another handgun with a serial number that revealed it had been reported as stolen; a digital scale; 15 bags of marijuana of various quantities; a large amount of cash; and two boxes of 9 mm ammunition.

Thomas was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail to await a hearing following arraignment before District Judge David E. Glass in Reading Central Court.

Thomas is charged with firearms offenses, receiving stolen property, making terroristic threats and marijuana possession.

Where to find help

Call 9-1-1 if you or someone you know are in immediate danger.

To seek the help of an advocate or to contact Safe Berks, call the 24-hour hotline, 844-789-SAFE (7233) or text SAFE BERKS to 20121.

Safe Berks provides free and confidential services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault 24 hours a day. All services are available in English and Spanish, and translation will be used for any other language needed.