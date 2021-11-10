Reading man, 21, faces trial in slaying of 19-year-old man during marijuana deal

Nov. 9—A 21-year-old Reading man was held for court on a third-degree murder charge in the shooting a year ago of a 19-year-old city man whom he met to sell marijuana.

David Garcia Jr. of the 100 block of North Fourth Street was held for court after a stipulated preliminary hearing Monday before Senior District Judge Gloria Stitzel in the Berks County Courthouse. In a stipulated hearing, the prosecution and defense agree not to present testimony. Instead, they leave it to the district judge to decide solely on a review of the probable cause affidavit filed by the prosecution.

Garcia was returned to Berks County Prison without bail to await further court action on the charges, including voluntary manslaughter.

He is accused of killing Jareil Sudler on Nov. 2, 2020, about 3:10 a.m.

Investigators provided the following account in the probable cause affidavit:

Reading patrol officers responded to North Third and Washington streets after someone called 9-1-1 to report hearing a gunshot. They found Sudler facedown and not breathing in the grass on the southeast corner.

Bullet casings were collected near Sudler's body as well as the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Third next to the entrance to the parking lot of GoggleWorks Center for the Arts.

Sudler's cellphone was found at the scene and examined. Investigators uncovered a conversation Sudler had via the mobile app Snapchat in which he told another party that he was going to be meeting up with "David" to "Hit a Lick," which is slang for robbing him, of "hp," which is slang for a half-pound of marijuana. Sudler reportedly told the person that he previously robbed David, later identified as Garcia, and found him to be "soft," meaning he wouldn't put up a fight.

Investigators recovered a single Snapchat conversation Sudler had with Garcia just before Sudler was shot. In it, Sudler said, "Wya," (Where You At).

On Sept. 15, 2021, Garcia was arrested on an outstanding warrant unrelated to the killing. He was taken to City Hall for questioning about the incident the previous November.

Garcia said he was going to meet Sudler to sell him marijuana. When they met, Sudler had a gun and robbed him.

Garcia said he took the gun from Sudler and fired it.

Security camera footage obtained by police shows Sudler running south in the 100 block of North Third, toward Washington Street, as Garcia chases him. The footage showed Garcia stop and fire the gun at Sudler at 3:10 a.m.

An autopsy revealed Sudler died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.