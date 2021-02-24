Reading man, 23, charged with sexual assaults on 2 girls when he was a teen

Feb. 23—A Reading man has been arrested on charges he sexually assaulted two girls, both under 11 at the time, in the city when he was a teenager.

Reinaldo Torres-Torres, 23, of the 500 block of North Eighth Street was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of a total of $40,000 bail after arraignment Monday night before District Judge Tonya A. Butler.

Torres-Torres faces multiple counts of child rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse in one case and a single count of child rape along with two counts of aggravated indecent assault with a child in the other case.

According to police:

An officer was dispatched over the summer to initially investigate a report that Torres-Torres raped a girl on multiple occasions from the time she was 8 years old until she was 11. The case was assigned to a criminal investigator who attended a forensic interview of the girl.

She told the interviewer that Torres, who would have been between 11 and 14 years old, raped her after asking her to participate in a game he called "wedding," and the rapes continued for about three years.

The second case was reported to police a few weeks later. A girl told investigators she was 7 and Torres-Torres was 17 when he molested her. He threatened to hit her if she told anyone.

The charges had to be filed in the adult system because the juvenile system can only supervise an individual under age 21, officials with the district attorney's office said.