Reading man accused of pistol-whipping 1 man and shooting another is jailed following arraignment

Jun. 2—A Reading man who is charged with pistol-whipping one man and shooting another in a city apartment is in Berks County Prison after arraignment Tuesday night.

Jaime L. Acevedo Jr., 23, of the first block of South Fourth Street was jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail to await a hearing following arraignment before District Judge David L. Yoch in Reading Central Court.

Acevedo, whose first name was spelled incorrectly in a news release distributed by a city spokesman Tuesday, faces charges of attempted criminal homicide and two counts each of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, making terroristic and related counts.

According to investigators:

Officers were called to the 500 block of Walnut Street just before 6 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting victim.

When they arrived, police found a 31-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his chest. A second man, 23, had a minor head injury.

Neither injury was life-threatening. The gunshot victim was taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital for treatment.

The victims and Acevedo had been in an apartment in the 100 block North Fifth Street before the shooting.

At some point, Acevedo went into the bathroom. When he came out, he struck the 23-year-old man on the forehead with the barrel of the handgun while that man was looking down at his phone.

The victim fell to the floor and looked up to see Acevedo leveling the barrel at the 31-year-old victim. The 23-year-old used this as an opportunity to dash out of the apartment. He heard a single gunshot as he left.

He met up with the other victim in the rear of the apartment. Acevedo had fled.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Acevedo and took him into custody Tuesday.