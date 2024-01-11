Reading man arrested on child pornography and child abuse charges

Jan. 10—A 33-year-old Reading man has been arrested on child pornography and child abuse charges.

David A. Fasnacht Jr. surrendered to Berks County detectives Wednesday. He was awaiting arraignment Wednesday afternoon on two counts of manufacturing child phonography, two counts of possession of child phonography, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, three counts of criminal use of a communication facility and two counts of corruption of minors.

According to Berks County detectives:

County detectives received several complaints from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography sharing incidents through the internet application SnapChat.

Detectives opened an investigation, and through subpoenas of internet service providers and cellular telephone providers were able to identify Fasnacht as a suspect.

A search warrant was executed at Fasnacht's home, during which several electronic devices were seized.

A forensic analysis of the devices discovered digital photo files of nude juvenile males, as well as evidence that one of the devices was used to communicate with several young males through SnapChat.

The investigation was able to positively identify two of the young males who took part in the SnapChat communications and who had sent nude photos of themselves to Fasnacht. Each of the boys believed they were communicating with a girl close to their same age.

The boys were 14 and 16 in the photos they shared with Fasnacht.

Charges were filed against Fasnacht on Tuesday, and he turned himself in on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.