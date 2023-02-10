Reading man arrested on child pornography charges

Feb. 9—A 25-year-old Reading man has been arrested and charged with child pornography offenses.

Ian B. Petrie, of the 1400 block of Linden Street, is facing 10 felony charges and one misdemeanor charge for manufacturing, disseminating and possessing child pornography, as well as for indecent assault.

He was arraigned Thursday in front of District Judge Carissa Johnson and placed in Berks County Prison in lieu of $750,000 cash bail.

According to Berks County detectives:

The case against Petrie is based on four different tips that were received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children last year.

The case was initially investigated by authorities in Montgomery County, but were later referred to Berks County detectives.

The tips involved digital files of child pornography that had been shared online through the social media platforms Instagram and Facebook. Several of the files were videos of a child appearing to be about five years old as well as the arm of an adult male who had a distinct tattoo on the back of his hand.

The social media accounts were determined to be linked to Petrie, who previously lived in Montgomery County.

The investigators were also able to identify the child depicted in the videos and discovered that Petrie had a relationship with the child's mother. Detective were also able to match Petrie's tattoo to the one visible in the videos.

Petrie was taken into custody at his home on Thursday. During a subsequent search of his home several digital devices were seized.