Reading man arrested on child sexual abuse charges

Apr. 12—A 28-year-old Reading man was taken into custody Wednesday on charges he sexually abused a 7-year-old girl.

Steven O. Galvan was awaiting arraignment Wednesday afternoon on charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, indecent exposure and endangering the welfare of children.

Berks County detectives said the abuse was reported by the victim's mother, who told police that Galvan had recently apologized to her for sexually assaulting her daughter. The abuse took place between January 2019 and June 2020 at the victim's home in Reading.

During a forensic interview with the girl at the Berks County Children's Alliance Center, the victim told police that Galvan has sexually abused her when she was between the ages of 7 and 8, detectives said.

Charges were filed against Galvan on Tuesday.