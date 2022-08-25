Reading man arrested after drugs seized in New Philadelphia

In this article:

Aug. 25—A Reading man was arrested after state police and the Schuylkill County District Attorney's Office Drug Task Force seized methamphetamine Tuesday in New Philadelphia.

Authorities said that they found about 140 grams of the drug in the borough and charged Miguel A. Torres, 41.

The street value of the drugs was estimated at $6,500.

Torres faces charges of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and possessing a controlled substance, according to court records.

He was arraigned by on-call Magisterial District Judge Edward J. Tarantelli.

Torres was jailed in Schuylkill County Prison, in lieu of $100,000 straight cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 6 in Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko's office in Port Carbon.