Reading man arrested in fatal shooting on Pearl Street

Sep. 10—Reading police have arrested a city man they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting in the city in January, city officials announced Friday.

Valintine Meredith was taken into custody Friday at Reading Central Court and was awaiting arraignment on charges of homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and gun and drug offenses, according to Reading police. Police did not provide Meredith's age or exact address.

Meredith is accused of killing another man in a daytime shooting in the 200 block of Pearl Street on Jan. 12.

Tyre Little, 25, was found in the street by police at about 12:45 p.m. He had been shot multiple times.

Little was taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police did not provide further information on the incident, the investigation or Meredith's arrest.