Reading man arrested in the killing of a Kenhorst man

Sep. 17—A Reading man has been charged with shooting to death a Kenhorst man in June, police said.

Magnum Morrison, 25, was charged with first-degree murder, robbery and other charges, police said. He was awaiting arraignment Thursday night.

According to police:

Morrison shot Orlando Rodriguez, 32, Kenhorst, in the 600 block of North 10th Street on June 17 around 1:15 a.m.

Criminal Investigator Trevor Atkins said investigators learned that the episode began in a residence. A review of security camera footage showed unidentified bystanders who didn't appear to realize what had happened.

Rodriguez was dropped off at Reading Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police were called to the hospital and arrived while Rodriguez was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, investigators said.

Further details of the case and how Morrison was arrested were not available.

It was the second arrest in a Reading murder case this week. The arrests come as several people have been shot this week, including one fatally.

But that crime is unsolved.