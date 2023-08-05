Reading man arrested in mid-July city shooting [Update]

Aug. 4—Editor's note: The original version of this article was edited due to some errors, as well as to provide additional information.

Reading police and members of the Berks County Emergency Response Team raided a south Reading apartment Thursday and arrested the suspect in a mid-July shooting, seizing a handgun he was not allowed to possess due to robbery and burglary convictions, investigators said Friday.

Police on Thursday charged Rehiem Shearin, 38, with aggravated assault, possessing a firearm while prohibited and related counts. Officers armed with a search warrant found him Thursday about 10:30 a.m. in his apartment in the 100 block of North Fifth Street.

Shearin was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail following arraignment Thursday night before District Judge Priscilla Campos in Reading Central Court.

According to police:

Patrol officers were called to a shooting at Sixth and Spruce streets about 6 a.m. July 17.

Officers found a victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to his hip. He was transported by ambulance to Reading Hospital.

The victim told police that he had been standing at the southwest corner of the intersection when an unknown male approached him. An argument ensued, and the male pointed a handgun at him and shot him before fleeing west on Spring.

Officers recovered footage of the shooting from nearby residential camera systems. They also obtained footage from the area of South Fifth and Spruce. It showed the suspect returning to a newer-model Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows.

Investigators used law enforcement data bases to identify the car. It was assigned a Georgia license plate and registered to a woman who resided in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.

Investigators located a police report from a prior incident involving that woman, with whom Shearin resided.

A witness to the shooting identified Shearin as the shooter from a photo lineup.