Reading man arrested over 'distressing' post match messages

Police said the comments were posted on Facebook following the game on Friday

A man has been arrested after "distressing" messages were posted on social media after a football match.

Thames Valley Police said the messages were posted on Facebook groups following the loss of Reading FC against Birmingham City on Friday.

A 21-year-old man, from Reading, has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communication.

The force has urged members of the public not to intervene in its investigation.

Det Sgt Gareth Perry said: "We have been made aware of some very distressing comments made online.

"The comments will have caused anger to members of the public, and particularly for Birmingham City supporters, but we would strongly advise members of the public to let the police deal with this and not take matters into their own hands."

