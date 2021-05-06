Reading man called police 11 hours after killing wife, investigators say

Steven Henshaw, Reading Eagle, Pa.
·2 min read

May 6—A Reading man accused of killing his wife in their home attacked her with a knife late Monday, then passed out, awakening nearly 11 hours later Tuesday morning to find her dead, according to court papers available Thursday.

Jose M. Torres, 51, told police that he didn't recall what happened after he blacked out Monday about 10 p.m. in his home in the 1400 block of Wayne Street, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by Reading police.

He said that when he awoke his wife, Patricia A., 44, was dead on the living room floor, police reported.

It was unclear what time Torres awoke, but investigators said he called police from the first-floor bathroom about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, saying he had killed his wife.

Torres was committed to Berks County Prison without bail following arraignment Wednesday night before District Judge Andrea J. Book in Reading Central Court. Torres faces charges of first-degree murder, for which there is no bail in Pennsylvania, along with third-degree murder, aggravated assault and relate counts.

According to investigators:

Jose Torres told a police dispatcher that he had killed his wife. When the dispatcher asked how he had killed her, he replied, "With a knife."

Police found Jose Torres in the first-floor bathroom, his clothes saturated with blood. He was detained.

Patricia Torres was found dead on the living room floor with a stab wound to her chest and a large wound to her neck.

Officers found two knife handles with broken blades on the floor near her. A kitchen knife about 8 to 10 inches long with blood residue on the blade was found just outside the front door.

Criminal Investigators Daniel Cedeno and John McKeever interviewed Torres that day. It was unclear where the interview took place.

He said he came home from work Monday and started to cook dinner. His wife was expected to arrive home late from work. It was unclear when she arrived, but Jose Torres said that about 10 p.m. they argued and he became angry.

He said he held her by the neck and at some point got a knife from the kitchen. He said he didn't recall what happened before he passed out. He said he called police because he needed to face the consequences of the assault.

The arraignment was delayed for a day because he was taken to Reading Hospital for unspecified treatment.

Recommended Stories

  • Former performing arts ministry volunteer charged with fondling child, Rock Hill cops say

    The suspect had access to the child through his position as a leader with the performing arts ministry, Rock Hill Police Department officers said.

  • UN releases $65 million to aid Ethiopia, most for Tigray

    The United Nations announced Thursday it has released $65 million for humanitarian aid in Ethiopia, including $40 million for the Tigray region where a military operation launched in November has escalated into a war in which widespread atrocities are reported and thousands have been killed. The U.N. humanitarian office said the remaining $25 million will fund aid operations in the rest of Ethiopia, including in response to drought in the Somali and Oromia regions. It said funds will be used to treat children with severe acute malnutrition, rehabilitate water systems and supply water to drought-affected communities and to pre-position humanitarian supplies.

  • Anti-transgender bills are latest version of conservatives' longtime strategy to rally their base

    A rally at the Alabama Statehouse on March 30, 2021, to draw attention to and protest anti-transgender legislation introduced in Alabama. Julie Bennett/Getty ImagesOn April 6, 2021, despite Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s veto, Arkansas became the first state to prohibit physicians from providing gender-affirming medical care like hormone treatments designed to delay puberty in transgender youth. So-called “puberty blockers” are used to delay the physical changes associated with puberty and provide time for transgender young people to consider their options. Arkansas physicians now face criminal penalties if they prescribe puberty blockers or other forms of cross-gender health care to transgender youth. Twenty other states are considering similar bills. Some would classify puberty blockers and other gender-affirming medical treatments as child abuse or would revoke the medical licenses of physicians prescribing these therapies. These anti-transgender health care bills are part of a record number of anti-transgender policy reforms that conservative legislators have introduced this year in state legislatures across the country. These include bills that will bar transgender athletes from participating in student sports and mandate parental notification for a school curriculum that is inclusive of LGBTQIA – lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning and/or queer, intersex and asexual – issues. One additional variety – just signed into law by Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte – requires gender reassignment surgery before any individual can change the sex marker on their birth certificate. So far, anti-transgender athlete bills have gained the most traction. Despite consistent public opposition, 30 states have now considered barring transgender athletes from playing on teams that match their gender identity. Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, South Dakota and Tennessee have already passed legislation, and other states are likely to follow. As a civil rights scholar, I have found that campaigns that mischaracterize LGBTQIA-supportive policies as harmful to young people are a staple strategy conservatives use to galvanize their base. Andrew Bostad, center, his mother, Brandi Evans, and stepdad, Jimmy Evans, at their home in Bauxite, Arkansas, on April 15, 2021. Andrew is one of hundreds of transgender youths in Arkansas who could have their hormone therapy cut off under a new state law. AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo ‘Save our Children’ Anti-gay activist and Florida orange juice queen Anita Bryant first perfected the strategy in the 1970s to oppose ordinances prohibiting sexuality-based discrimination. Bryant’s “Save our Children” campaign demonized gays and lesbians as “recruiting children.” Bryant successfully encouraged voters to oppose legislative attempts to protect gays and lesbians from discrimination and prompted Florida legislators to bar same-sex couples from adopting children, a law that was later overturned in 2010. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, conservatives prompted over 40 states to bar same-sex marriage on the basis that all children could be at risk – those raised by same-sex couples and those introduced to marriage equality at school. In 2015, when the Supreme Court overturned these bans in the landmark case Obergefell v. Hodges, conservatives began targeting transgender rights. Conservatives again trained their focus on nondiscrimination measures – this time those prohibiting gender identity discrimination. They misleadingly argued that any measure protecting transgender individuals would place cisgender girls and women (individuals whose gender identity and birth-assigned sex are both female) at risk by allowing men dressed as women to use women’s locker rooms and restrooms. There is no evidence supporting this claim. Yet there is significant evidence of health and safety risks to transgender students if they are prohibited from using bathrooms that reflect their gender identity. Significant costs Anti-transgender athlete and health care bills follow a similar approach. Advocates for bills targeting transfemale athletes claim that transmale teammates will “ruin women’s sports forever.” Supporters of anti-trans health care bills claim that children are being pressured to employ these therapies, by physicians and parents, and describe the effects as permanent and scarring. There is little empirical evidence to back up these assertions. Puberty blockers are an increasingly common treatment precisely because they provide a reversible and less invasive option for transgender adolescents and are provided only with the patient’s fully informed consent. Cross-gender hormone treatments (which are typically provided in later adolescence) are also relatively low-risk. And there is little evidence to suggest that transgender female athletes are unfairly outcompeting their cisgender competitors – particularly if they have been on puberty blockers. In fact, conservative legislators have pointed to only one instance in their campaigns, when two Black transfemale athletes in Connecticut took first and second place in a 2017 statewide track tournament. Several cisgender female athletes who lost are suing state officials for permitting the transgender athletes to compete. A far more common story is the relative obscurity of transgender athletes in women’s sports and their similarities with their cisgender teammates. Many of the states considering the legislation have no known transfemale athletes or have transfemale athletes who are performing on par with cisfemale teammates. And even the cisgender Connecticut athletes currently suing state officials prevailed in several championship races against their transgender competitors shortly after filing their lawsuit. But none of this has prevented bill supporters from stoking fears. We do know, however, that the bills will harm transgender young people. Prohibiting gender-affirming care like puberty blockers or barring transgender-inclusive athletic teams imposes real and devastating risks on transgender youths. Transgender people who do not have access to the kinds of hormone therapies that are being outlawed are four times more likely than cisgender people to struggle with depression. They are also nine times more likely than cisgender individuals to attempt suicide. Put simply, gender-affirming policies and supportive health care therapies are lifesaving. Furthermore, if upheld in court, the athlete bills could require any female athlete to “prove” their gender to participate, potentially through invasive physical examinations. The ‘Free Speech Bus,’ painted with the words ‘boys are boys’ and ‘girls are girls,’ is parked on a Boston street on March 30, 2017. A spokesman for the group behind the bus said organizers are pushing back against greater acceptance of transgender people. AP Photo/Steven Senne Political landscape Conservatives may be using these bills – which some describe as “erasing transgender youth” – to catalyze Republican voters to participate in upcoming midterm elections. And the strategy could work. Attempts to bar transgender athletes appeal to at least some self-described feminists. And some high-profile women’s athletes have joined the fray. The Women’s Sports Policy Working Group convened in order to “protect” cisgender female athletes. Conservatives are also using anti-trans-athlete talking points to oppose the Equality Act, a bill now circulating in the Senate that would add prohibitions against sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination to existing federal civil rights bills. The House passed a similar measure last year, but it failed to pass the Senate. Transgender advocates have some recourse to fight the bills. Corporate backlash is one option. Litigation is another. Advocates for transgender rights have secured legal victories in state and federal court challenges involving bathrooms and locker rooms. More recently a federal judge in Idaho blocked that state’s anti-transgender athletes bill passed in 2020. And the Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, which protects LGBTQ individuals from certain forms of discrimination, seems at first blush to support transgender student equality. But the Bostock case is new, its application to sports and health care untested and political fervor is mounting. With a solid conservative majority on the Supreme Court – and in federal courts across the country – legal battles are unreliable. In the meantime, transgender young people across the country are contemplating a more uncertain and dangerous future. Some are working with their parents to find out-of-state sources for puberty blockers. Others are contemplating moves to less hostile states. All of this because conservatives have channeled trumped-up claims into harmful legislation that outlaws transgender youths to further divide American voters. [The Conversation’s Politics + Society editors pick need-to-know stories. Sign up for Politics Weekly.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Alison Gash, University of Oregon. Read more:Trans youth are coming out and living in their gender much earlier than older generationsDevil in the detail of SCOTUS ruling on workplace bias puts LGBTQ rights and religious freedom on collision course Alison Gash does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Bill Gates transferred £1.43bn in stocks to Melinda on day divorce was announced

    Melinda Gates could become world’s second-richest woman

  • Trump tries to get around Twitter ban and gets suspended again

    Trump’s team tried to get his messaging back on the microblogging website but were unsucessful

  • ‘I am all for the wall’: Caitlyn Jenner details immigration agenda in California governor bid

    Ms Jenner is running to replace California’s Democratic governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election

  • Argentinian soccer player was sent off during the Champions League semi-final, and a commentator said it was because of his 'Latino temperament'

    CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin said, "it's that Latino temperament," in reference to why Angel Di Maria reacted angrily and stamped player's foot.

  • Caitlyn Jenner brushed off accusations she betrayed the trans community over her comment about girls' sports teams

    Last week Jenner, 71, told TMZ she opposed transgender girls competing in girls' sports teams, saying it "just isn't fair."

  • As flyers slowly return, airlines are dealing with a surge in unruly passengers

    The Federal Aviation Administration said it's received around 1,300 reports of disruptive passengers since February.

  • Documents allege Adidas paid ex-Duke star Zion Williamson’s family while he was a recruit

    The claims are part of a civil lawsuit between former college player Brian Bowen and Adidas.

  • AOC uses ‘ogre’ emojis to troll Cruz over Trump meeting: ‘Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups’

    Congresswoman has repeatedly called for the senator to resign

  • Bernie Sanders congratulates Biden for putting ‘people before profits’ by releasing Covid vaccine patents

    Senator pleased at US government for backing short term removal of patent on vaccines

  • Salisbury High School linebacker, Georgia Bulldogs commit forging own football legacy

    The son of an all-America player, Jalon Walker tried his hand at several sports before ultimately finding his football identity.

  • Liz Cheney takes aim at Trump and McCarthy in new op-ed, as ex-president endorses Stefanik to replace her

    Congresswoman says that GOP at ‘turning point’ over ex-president’s 2020 election lies

  • Asian American father randomly punched to ground while walking toddler in San Francisco

    ‘I couldn’t protect my child... he was in a stroller that was slowly rolling away, so it’s definitely very scary,’ father says

  • Viral TikTok user permanently barred from Disney World for trespassing

    ‘We have a trespass warning for you from Disney. You’re no longer allowed on the property’

  • Most voters support Biden's American Families Plan, poll finds

    A Morning Consult/Politico poll found 58% of voters support Biden's new plan, and over 3 in 5 support childcare subsidies, along with universal pre-K.

  • CureVac says well on track to request vaccine approval as planned

    Germany's CureVac is on track to file for European approval of its COVID-19 vaccine as early as this month because high infection rates among trial participants are bringing a read-out on efficacy within closer reach. "The cases are coming in fast," Chief Executive Franz-Werner Haas told Reuters. Since starting out in 2000, the biotech firm has focused on so-called messenger RNA (mRNA), a drug and vaccine technology that has also become the recent focus of the European union's procurement negotiations.

  • Five killed in machete attack at Brazil nursery

    Three small children and two staff members die in the attack in a small town in the southern region.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage