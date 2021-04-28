Reading man charged with burglary at Reading Regional Airport
Apr. 28—A Reading man has been charged in a burglary in March from an aircraft service facility at Reading Regional Airport, Bern Township police said.
Aajaylah Jason Terrell, 19, faces charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property.
Police filed the charges with District Judge Brian K. Strand of Leesport. Terrell remains in Berks County Prison on unrelated charges arising out of an incident in another municipality.
According to police:
Terrell entered Reading Jet Center on Air Museum Drive over the weekend of March 5 through March 8.
He slept in an airplane inside the facility and ransacked items found in and about the aircraft. Two Apple iPads were reported stolen from the airplane.
Bern Township officers collected evidence from the scene, and a forensic analysis by the Berks County District Attorney's Forensics Services Unit identified a fingerprint from the scene as belonging to Terrell.