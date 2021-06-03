Reading man charged with dragging police as they tried to remove him from car near the Pagoda

Jun. 3—A Reading man faces multiple counts each of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest after he drove from police as they tried to remove him from his vehicle for suspected illegal drug activity near the Pagoda, dragging an officer about 100 feet until the officer finally let go of him.

Lorenzo Pabon, 28, of the 100 block of West Spring Street was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail after arraignment Tuesday night before District Judge David L. Yoch in Reading Central Court.

Pabon was taken into custody on a warrant obtained by police on May 21. Arrest details were unavailable.

On May 21, Officers Sandy Sanchez and Michael Kiser were in a marked patrol vehicle as part of a directed patrol in the area of the Pagoda in response to recent quality-of-life complaints, including large gatherings at night and loud music.

Shortly before 6 p.m. they were northbound on Skyline Drive when they noticed a car parked in a lot. They noticed the driver slumped over. When they approached, they saw the driver, later identified as Pabon, manipulating a hand-rolled cigar and a baggie of a leafy substance later determined to be marijuana.

Sanchez knocked on the driver's side window and made contact with Pabon. He asked Pabon to hand him the bag, and Pabon complied. Kiser, meanwhile, spoke to the passenger in the front seat.

Sanchez asked Pabon for identification and he said he did not have any and provided what Sanchez determined through records check to be a false name.

Sanchez informed Pabon that he would be removing him from the car. He opened the car door and asked Pabon to step out of the vehicle, but Pabon shifted the transmission to reverse. Sanchez reached inside the vehicle, and a struggle ensued.

Pabon accelerated backwards, and Sanchez fell and struck his head.

Kiser ran over to Pabon and tried to remove him, but Pabon drove forward with Kiser hanging onto him. Kiser was dragged about 100 feet before he let go of Pabon.

Pabon fled the area, but thanks to body-worn cameras, police had images of him.

A city vice and narcotics officer recognized the driver as Pabon from prior dealings with him.

Police requested an arrest warrant. Besides the other charges, Pabon is charged with providing false identification to police, possessing marijuana and escape.

It was unclear if either officer was injured.