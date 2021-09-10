Reading man charged in late-night shooting outside bar

Sep. 10—Reading police have arrested a city man in a late-night shooting this week outside a tavern in the 800 block of Penn Street.

Police said Jeremy Galindez, 31, was identified with the help of security camera footage as the person who shot another man in the leg during an altercation outside the bar about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said Galindez was arguing with a woman and shoved her. Another man intervened ,and Galindez pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the leg, police said.

The shooting victim ran west on Penn Street and south on South Eighth Street. Police found him in the 800 block of Chestnut Street. He was taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital for treatment.

The shooting was recorded by a private security camera. When investigators showed the video to Berks County Adult Probation and Parole officers, they identified the shooter as Galindez, who is under their supervision, police said.

Galindez of the 1300 block of North 10th Street was charged with aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment and related counts.

He committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail following arraignment Thursday night before District Judge David E. Glass in Reading Central Court.