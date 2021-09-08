Reading man fired gun during argument with girlfriend, police say

Sep. 7—A Reading man fired a handgun a half-dozen times into the ground in anger from the driver's seat during an argument with his girlfriend, city police said Tuesday.

Hassan Flores-Malave, 27, of the 400 block of Rehr Street was taken into custody a short distance from the reported gunfire at Sixth and Elm streets about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

He was charged with reckless endangerment, discharge of a firearm within the city, drunken driving and related counts. He was free to await a hearing after arraignment before District Judge Andrea J. Book in Reading Central Court.

According to police:

Officer Pablo C. Dominguez responded to another officer's radio call for "shots audible." A description of a vehicle heading west on Elm Street was provided.

While traveling eastbound in the 400 block of Elm Street, Dominguez spotted the car at Fifth and Elm streets.

Flores-Malave pulled over in the 200 block of North Fifth and was removed from the car by officers and taken into custody.

Police found a 9mm handgun on the front passenger seat, one live round on the passenger floor and another round on the driver's seat.

Officers recovered six shell casings in the 500 block of Elm.

Flores-Malave told police he and his girlfriend were arguing on the way home from a Muhlenberg Township nightclub. At one point, the woman got out of the vehicle and Flores reached one arm out of the window and fired into the ground in anger.

City pole-mounted security cameras showed Floress-Malave firing the handgun from the open vehicle door in the general direction of the woman and another vehicle. Flashes from the bullets hitting the ground were visible.

