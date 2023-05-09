Reading man found guilty of killing passenger in his ex-girlfriend's car

May 9—A Reading man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting of a passenger in his ex-girlfriend's car in the city.

Deivis Gutierrez-Garcia, 22, of the 600 block of Mulberry Street was convicted by a Berks County jury Friday following a weeklong trial before President Judge M. Theresa Johnson in the Feb. 26, 2022, killing.

In addition to the murder charge he was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a firearm without a license and related counts.

Following the trial he was returned to the county prison to await sentencing.

Gutierrez-Garcia shot and killed Jackson Reyes-Negron on Green Street, fled to New York and was arrested in the Bronx on July 6, 2022, by federal marshals on a warrant issued by Reading police, officials said.

Investigators said Gutierrez-Garcia approached his ex-girlfriend's vehicle after he saw her pick up Reyes-Negron along the 1000 block of Green Street. Reyes-Negron got into the passenger seat of her vehicle and remained there.

Gutierrez-Garcia argued with her and asked about their child before, saying that he would "clap" Reyes-Negron. He fired five times through the passenger side of the windshield, striking Reyes-Negron several times, then drove off, investigators said

The woman drove Reyes-Negron in her bullet-riddled car to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later.

An autopsy concluded Reyes-Negron died of multiple gunshots.