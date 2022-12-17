Reading man found guilty of murder outside city nightclub

Dec. 16—A Reading man has been convicted by a Berks County jury of first-degree murder for shooting another man outside a city nightclub.

Alberto Rivera-Vazquez, 29, was found guilty of the Nov. 7, 2021, killing of Jose Rodríguez-Bultron, 43, of Reading and for shooting another Reading man near Sixth and Cherry streets in Reading.

Rivera-Vazquez was also convicted Thursday of attempted murder, aggravated assault and related charges. Judge James Lillis presided over the trial.

Rivera-Vazquez was taken into custody Nov. 10, 2021, by authorities in Puerto Rico on a warrant obtained by Reading police in the shootings.

He was extradited and jailed in Berks County Prison, where he remains without bail awaiting sentencing in February.

Rodriguez-Bultron died in Reading Hospital following the shooting, while the second man, whom police did not identify, was treated in the hospital for gunshot wounds, investigators said.

Investigators provided the following account of the shootings in the probable cause affidavit:

A witness told police that she went to La Cabana night club, 46 S. Sixth St., with Rodriguez-Bultron and several others. One of them was the other eventual shooting victim. He was hit inside the bar with a bottle by an unidentified woman. A fight erupted involving both eventual shooting victims and a man wearing a bright-blue sweater and a white hat later identified as Rivera-Vazquez.

Security guards intervened and escorted Rivera-Vazquez from the bar. A short time later, the other combatants also were ejected from the club.

The witness said that while her party was walking in the parking lot, Rivera-Vazquez emerged from between two cars, shot Rodriguez-Bulton and the other man, then fled.

Investigators obtained security camera footage from the area as well as within the bar.

They learned Rivera-Vazquez had arrived in an Acura MDX and entered the bar with two women. He is seen knocking over a table and quickly leaving the bar. A woman is seen following him and is heard on the audio recording saying in Spanish that he was getting a gun.

Investigators traced the vehicle to a person who had been involved in a domestic dispute with Rivera-Vazquez. They obtained photographs of Rivera-Vazquez and created a photo array from which the witness identified Rivera-Vazquez as the shooter.