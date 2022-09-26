Reading man found guilty of raping teenage girl who was walking home

Sep. 26—A Reading man has been convicted by a Berks County jury of raping a 16-year-old girl who was walking in the Glenside neighborhood.

Kemyoe Morgan, 34, of the 1000 block of Weiser Street was found guilty of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, terroristic threats and related charges following a trial last week before President Judge Thomas G. Parisi.

Morgan was found not guilty of robbery in the April 26, 2020, assault.

Following the verdict Morgan was returned to Berks County Prison, where he has been held since his arrest in 2020. He awaits sentencing while a sexual offender assessment is conducted.

According to court documents:

Reading police went to Reading Hospital to interview the girl who reported being the victim of a sexual assault.

She said she was walking south in the 1200 block of Schuylkill Avenue about 11 p.m. when she heard someone walk across the street and begin walking up behind her.

The man, later identified as Morgan, put his hand on the back of her neck and told her to keep walking or he would shoot her. He was holding an object against the small of her back.

He asked her if she had a phone. She said yes, and he took it from the pocket of her pants.

Morgan led the victim east into the 500 block of Avenue B, then south into a courtyard. He threatened to shoot her, sexually assaulted her and fled.

Video surveillance of the incident showed a silver car pulling over along Schuylkill Avenue and a man getting out of the car. He approached the victim and took her behind a building. He later is seen running back to the car and driving away with the headlights off.

Police distributed images and descriptions of the suspect and his vehicle to the media. As a result, police received an anonymous tip that Morgan fit the description and drove a car that resembled the one involved in the attack.

Police watched video surveillance from the 1000 block of Weiser Street from the night of the attack and saw the same car that was seen in the Schuylkill Avenue video parking in the block about two minutes after the attack. Police determined the man who got out of the car on Weiser Street was the same man in the Schuylkill Avenue video.