Reading man gets more than 8 years in prison for dealing meth in Berks and Schuylkill

Oct. 20—A Reading man has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Berks and Schuylkill counties.

The 100-month sentence for William Showers, 37, was handed down Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion in Scranton after Showers pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.

From July through December 2021, Showers conspired with others to distribute over 200 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine, including over 50 grams actual or pure methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam of the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Showers sold methamphetamine to an undercover agent at locations in Berks and Schuylkill, Karam said.

Showers was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

The case was investigated by the FBI Philadelphia Division and the state police and is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence.