Reading man had 3 guns and $2,000 in illegal drugs in his apartment, detectives say

Sep. 2—Berks County detectives said they found three firearms, including a stolen handgun, and illegal drugs with a street value of about $2,000 when they raided a Reading man's apartment Thursday morning.

Berks County Detectives arrested Khalil Bell, 42, of the 200 block of South Third Street.

Bell was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, possession of heroin fentanyl and cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, person not to possess a firearm and receiving stolen property.

Bell was still awaiting arraignment Thursday afternoon.

According to detectives:

The Berks County District Attorney's Drug Task Force started an investigation into alleged drug trafficking in the 200 block of South Third Street in July.

Detectives received confidential information that Bell was hiding heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine in his apartment.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Bell was selling his drugs to customers on Spring Garden and Muhlenberg Streets in the city.

Police obtained a search warrant for Bell's apartment and conducted a raid on Thursday morning.

Bell was taken into custody outside of his apartment, without incident, by detectives.

Detectives listed these items seized from Bell's apartment:

— A stolen 9mm semiautomatic handgun

— A .22-caliber rifle

— A .25-caliber semiauto handgun

— 94 packets of fentanyl/heroin ready for street sales

— 1.6 grams of fentanyl/heroin

— 5 grams of cocaine

— A cellphone

— Miscellaneous drug paraphernalia

— $436 believed to be proceeds from drug sales