Reading man had nearly 100 packets of crack cocaine during traffic stop, police say

Jun. 16—A city man faces drug-trafficking charges after police found him in possession of nearly 100 packets of crack cocaine during a traffic stop in east Reading.

Diego Cruz-Ortiz, 59, of the 500 block of South 12th Street was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $7,500 bail to await a hearing following arraignment Tuesday night before District Judge Tonya A. Butler in Reading Central Court.

He was charged with possessing and intending to deliver crack cocaine, possessing drug paraphernalia and driving an unregistered vehicle.

According to police:

On Tuesday about 4:40 p.m., a patrol officer saw a car traveling eastbound in the 1000 block of Cotton Street before turning into the 400 block of South 11th Street, where it stopped near a corner store.

The officer checked the vehicle's registration number on a PennDOT database and discovered it expired on March 22. He initiated a traffic stop.

Behind the wheel was a woman, and in the front passenger seat was Cruz-Ortiz, whom the officer has had prior contacts related to drug activity.

Cruz-Ortiz identified himself as the registered owner. As Cruz-Oritz opened the glove compartment to search for the vehicle documents, the officer observed he was shaking and sweating profusely.

The officer directed him to step out of the car so he could be searched for weapons.

In his right pocket was a sandwich bag containing 36 packets of crack, which Cruz-Ortiz claimed was for personal use. Police then found a plastic container in his left pocket that held 60 more packets of the drug.