Reading man indicted on charges related to stabbing at park in Riverside

A man has been indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury following last week's stabbing at a park in Riverside, according to court documents.

Clayton Raines, 46, of Reading, is facing two counts of felonious assault, one count of endangering children and a single count of attempt to commit an offense, court records show. He's also separately charged with resisting arrest.

Documents say Raines stabbed his wife at least 20 times with a knife resulting in life-threatening injuries.

Police received multiple 911 calls around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 regarding a man who was stabbing a woman near the playground area of Gilday Park, officials said.

According to police, Raines didn't comply with police commands and an officer deployed their Taser. He was then taken into custody.

His attorney has yet to return a phone call from The Enquirer seeking comment. This story will be updated if they respond.

This isn't the first time Raines has faced charges in Hamilton County in connection with an incident of domestic violence.

In 2019, he was accused of striking his brother with a vehicle during an argument causing a serious leg injury, according to a criminal complaint. He was never convicted on those charges.

Raines is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on bond amounts totaling $520,000.

