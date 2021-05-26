Reading man recalls tragedy on USS Nimitz 40 years ago

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ron Devlin, Reading Eagle, Pa.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

May 25—Machinist Mate 2 Timothy R. King was several decks down in the USS Nimitz when he felt a jolt around 11:15 p.m. on May 26, 1981.

Jolts are not unusual when war planes land on the deck of the Nimitz, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

What made this one different was the thick black smoke that poured out of the air vents soon after the jolt.

"We knew something was wrong," recalls King, 61, of Reading.

Any doubt in his mind quickly evaporated when, moments later, a general quarters call was announced over the ship's intercom.

That meant that the ship went into lockdown, with all compartments sealed.

The 21-year-old King and his shipmates wouldn't know for certain what happened until the next morning, but an EA-6B Prowler surveillance plane crashed on landing, rammed F-14 fighters on deck and triggered an intense fire that set off Sidewinder and other missiles.

The incident cost the lives of 14 crewmen and injured about 45 others, according to news reports and unclassified Navy documents.

On its 40th anniversary, less than a week before Memorial Day, King reflected on the tragic loss of lives and the inherent danger of operating one of the largest warships in the world.

Named after Adm. Chester Nimitz, commander-in-chief of the Pacific Fleet during World War II, the Nimitz was on a routine mission off the coast of Fort Lauderdale on that fateful day.

"I wanted to remember the crew members who died and were injured," said King. "It goes to show that servicemen die in peace time, too."

King, who had been a resident of Glenside, Montgomery County, enlisted in the Navy when he was 17 in August 1977 and was discharged in August 1983, according to Navy discharge papers.

A nuclear machinist mate, King's photo appears among the crew of the reactor department in the USS Nimitz Cruise Book 1981.

King says he was aboard the Nimitz when it was ordered to the Indian Ocean after Iran seized American hostages on Nov. 4, 1979. Aircraft involved in Operation Eagle Claw, the ill-fated attempt to rescue the hostages, took off from the Nimitz.

King was on watch in the reactor area when the plane crashed on the flight deck on May 26, 1981. He did not see the resulting fire, fed by aviation fuel leaking from damaged planes, and only knew one of the victims.

He and other sailors on duty couldn't leave their posts during the incident, but could hear some transmissions on the intercom, or squawk box in Navy parlance.

Throughout the tense night, sealed in a compartment well below the water line, rumors began circulating among the crew. One involved fear that the fire could burn its way, deck by deck, until it went out the bottom of the ship.

"You didn't know for sure what was going on," he recalls. "You started to think that maybe this was it."

All night, there were periodic announcements of the need for blood donors among the 5,000-member crew.

In morning, when the all-clear was given, the crew cheered. Then, with only water during the night, they were fed cheese sandwiches.

King, a resident of Hope Rescue Mission, works in the mission outlet store.

Diane Schenk, director of the outlet, said King is in the process of transitioning to a employment with an outside agency.

"Tim is a very responsible person and a hard worker," Schenk said.

King confided that he's not haunted by lingering images of the tragedy that befell the Nimitz.

But every year around May 26, it comes back to him.

"It's not something you easily forget," he says. "But more than anything, I want to make sure the crew members who lost their lives and those who were injured in service to their country are not forgotten."

The Nimitz was commissioned in 1975. The ship is in its home port in Washington state undergoing upgrades after a lengthy deployment. The ship might be decommissioned in 2025 at its 50th anniversary, but its service might also be continued.

Recommended Stories

  • Crash witness: it sounded like a plane in distress

    A pilot died after Nellis Air Force Base officials say an aircraft operated by a military contractor crashed in a nearby Las Vegas residential area on Monday. (May 25)

  • Ravens might have stolen Rashod Bateman from Packers

    The Baltimore Ravens selected Rashod Bateman with the No. 27 pick in the 2021 draft. If they didn't, the Packers might have snatched him up

  • Eritrean and Ethiopian soldiers detain hundreds in Tigray

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Eritrean and Ethiopian soldiers forcibly detained more than 500 young men and women from four camps for displaced people in the town of Shire in the northern region of Tigray on Monday night, three aid workers and a doctor told Reuters. Several men were beaten, their phones and money confiscated, one of the aid workers said. Ethiopia's military spokesman, the head of a government task force on Tigray and the Tigray regional head did not return messages seeking comment.

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, Chad Daybell indicted on murder charges in connection to missing children found in Idaho

    The mother and stepfather of two kids who went missing in 2019 and were found dead in Idaho last year have been charged with murder in their deaths.

  • Landscaper lends helping hand to neighbor — and it pays off with a big NC lottery win

    “My wife and I are definitely going somewhere really nice to eat,” the winner said.

  • Man Arrested In Hit-and-Run Killing Of Teenage Jogger Who Was Found Dead In Miami

    Days after the discovery of the body of the teenage jogger who was killed in a hit-and-run off of a Miami causeway, a man who’d been interviewed by detectives was arrested and charged in her killing, police said last week. Jose Fimia, 60, was arrested on Friday evening by Miami Traffic Homicide Detectives and charged with one count of vehicular homicide in the death of 16-year-old Dayana Gomez Sanchez. Fimia was also charged with leaving the scene of a crash/death, driving with a suspended license and tampering with physical evidence, according to inmate records. The teenager’s body was discovered on the evening of May 16 by her uncle in a patch of bushes off the 79th St Causeway near Miami’s Pelican Harbor Marina. She was last seen alive by her family around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday when she went for her regular early morning run. Investigators initially believed Dayana may have been murdered, but soon suspected the teen was the victim of a hit-and-run that was called in on Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. Jose Fima Photo: Miami PD On Tuesday, investigators located a grey Toyota Corolla with damage that matched up with the injuries sustained by the teenager, the Miami Herald reported. Fimia was questioned last week, but as there was no video footage found from the scene and detectives were awaiting the results of DNA evidence testing from the Toyota, they were unable to charge him in her death. The arrest report says that a witness claimed to have seen Fimia’s undamaged vehicle on May 14, then again on May 16 parked near a dumpster, the Herald reported; it had what appeared to be blood and hair on the windshield, which was broken. The witness told police that when they asked him if he needed help, Fimia said he’d hit something. Later, a man who arrived with Fimia’s sister helped him change a damaged front tire, the witness told detectives, according to the report. On Thursday, police found a surveillance video of Fimia driving his Toyota in the Pelican Harbor Marina area. He's now being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. It’s unclear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf. Dayana was a Miami native who had ambitions of going into banking or real estate, the Herald reported. Her father, who was detained in 2017 and deported to his native Honduras, was hoping to secure a humanitarian visa to attend his daughter’s funeral. “They took away the only niece I had in this country,” Denis Omar Gomez, who found his niece’s body, told WFOR. “They took away the most beautiful thing I had in my life.” Dayana’s aunt, Concepcion Alvarado, told the Herald that she wishes that the driver who killed her niece had stopped to help. “Maybe she could have been saved,” she said.

  • Taiwan Unraveling Masks Serious Climate Problem

    May.24 -- Taiwan is being squeezed by a resurgent coronavirus on one side and on the other, a year-long drought that’s disrupting agriculture, industry and power supplies. Bloomberg’s Samson Ellis reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Wolves scare deer and reduce auto collisions 24%, study says

    Ecologist Rolf Peterson remembers driving remote stretches of road in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and seeing areas strewn with deer carcasses. “When wolves moved in during the 1990s and 2000s, the deer-vehicle collisions went way down,” said the Michigan Tech researcher. Recently, another team of scientists has gathered data about road collisions and wolf movements in Wisconsin to quantify how the arrival wolves there affected the frequency of deer-auto collisions.

  • Glastonbury: BBC to screen highlights of live-stream concert

    Excerpts from the one-off concert will be screened alongside a 60-minute documentary.

  • Blinken announces U.S. aid to Gaza, pledges to reopen Jerusalem consulate

    RAMALLAH, West Bank/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged on a Middle East mission on Tuesday that Washington would provide new aid to help rebuild Gaza as part of efforts to bolster a ceasefire between its Islamist Hamas rulers and Israel. Hoping to reverse a move taken by former President Donald Trump that angered Palestinians, Blinken said the United States would advance the process of reopening its Jerusalem consulate that had served as its diplomatic channel to the Palestinians.

  • The Masked Singer: Who Is Behind Piglet's Mask?

    The final four singers sing their hearts out in the semi-finals and Cluedle-Doo finally reveals himself in a not-to-be-missed unmasking. The Season Five contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy Award nominations, nine multi-Platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records! One singer will be unmasked.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Capitol riot suspect drove to Ted Cruz’s house with truck of molotov cocktails to befriend him before 6 January

    Man with stockpile of napalm tried to meet Ted Cruz before coming to capital before President Joe Biden certification vote

  • Long After Trump's Loss, a Push to Inspect Ballots Persists

    Georgia has already counted its 2020 presidential vote three times, with the same result: President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump narrowly yet decisively. But now portions of the vote will be inspected for a fourth time, after a judge ruled late last week that a group of voters must be allowed to view copies of all 147,000 absentee ballots cast in the state’s largest county. The move carries limited weight. The plaintiffs, led by a known conspiracy theorist, will have no access to the actual ballots, Georgia’s election results have already been certified after recounts and audits showed Biden as the winner with no evidence of fraud, and the review will have no bearing on the outcome. But the order from Judge Brian Amero of Henry County Superior Court was a victory for a watchdog group of plaintiffs that has said it is in search of instances of ballot fraud, parroting Trump’s election lies. Election officials in Fulton County, which contains most of Atlanta, worry that if such a review does occur there, it could cast further doubt on the state’s results and give Republican lawmakers ammunition to seek greater power over the administration of elections. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Where does it end? It’s like a never-ending circus, this big lie,” Robb Pitts, Democratic chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, said in an interview Monday. “When they were accusing Fulton County and me in particular, I listened and I said — I said to the president, his representatives and I said to the secretary of state: ‘If you have evidence of any wrongdoing, bring it to me. If you do not, put up or shut up.’ And I repeat that again today.” The ruling in Georgia — a state that for months has weathered attacks from Trump and his allies as they falsely claimed the election had been stolen — coincided with a widely criticized Republican-led recount of more than 2 million ballots cast in Maricopa County, Arizona, the largest county in another state that stunned Republicans by tipping to Biden last year after decades of GOP dominance in presidential elections. That recount, which was approved by the Arizona state government and funded privately, resumed Monday despite wide and bipartisan denunciations of the effort as a political sham and growing evidence that it is powered by “Stop the Steal” allies of Trump's. The Arizona Republic reported Saturday that volunteers being recruited to help recount the Maricopa ballots were being vetted by an organization set up by Patrick Byrne, former CEO of online retailer Overstock.com and a prominent purveyor of conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. On Monday, azmirror.com, an independent nonprofit news outlet, reported that Wake Technology Services, which is conducting the hand recount, had been hired in December for an election audit in Pennsylvania by a nonprofit group run by Sidney Powell, a former member of Trump’s legal team and prominent purveyor of conspiracy theories about the election. Late Monday, Trump continued to rail against the election results, citing the Arizona recount and the Georgia court ruling. “More to follow,” he said in a statement issued by his office. The efforts to continue questioning the legitimacy of the election in two critical battleground states, nearly seven months after voting concluded, illustrate Trump’s hold over the Republican Party and the staying power of his false election claims. Even though Trump is not directly involved in the continued examinations of votes in Arizona and Georgia, his supporters’ widespread refusal to accept the reality of Biden’s victory has led fellow Republicans to find new and inventive ways to question and delegitimize the 2020 results. Leading the Georgia ballot review effort is Garland Favorito, a political gadfly in Georgia who has lingered on the conspiracy fringe of American politics for decades. In 2002, he published a book questioning the origin of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. He has also trafficked in unproven theories about the Kennedy assassination and, in 2014, he appeared in a video promoting the idea that the 14th Amendment was itself unconstitutional and argued that the federal government was therefore illegitimate and should be overthrown. In an interview, Favorito cited his “15 years” of experience as a self-styled elections investigator, saying he had been first motivated by Georgia’s purchase of new election machines that did not maintain paper-ballot records. He said his concerns about the 2020 election stemmed in large part from affidavits filed by former election officials who claimed they had handled ballots that appeared to be counterfeit because they were either not folded, appeared to be marked by a machine or were printed on different stock. (There is no evidence of widespread use of counterfeit ballots.) Although Favorito refused to accept the findings of the recounts and audits already done in Georgia, he said he would be satisfied if, after inspecting the ballot copies, he and his team found no problems. “Once we find out the truth, if the results were correct, we can all go home and sleep at night knowing that it was right all along,” Favorito said. But he does not view leading Republicans in Georgia — some of whom, such as former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, have been vocally supportive of his efforts — as allies. “The Republican establishment hasn’t reached out, whatsoever,” he said, adding that he had not voted for Trump but for a third-party candidate. And the funding for the inspection, he said, would come from “patriots” making small-dollar donations. “We don’t have any big money.” The spread and repetition of false claims about the election follows familiar patterns for disinformation, which often occupies segmented corners of the internet and social media. Forces both algorithmic and organic will surface content — such as theories of election fraud based on grainy social media videos or anonymous allegations — for people who are inclined to agree with it. But what have further fueled Trump’s election claims, aside from his continued public pronouncements, are the many lawsuits filed by the former president and his allies after the 2020 election. “Even though all of the lawsuits got thrown out, the Trump campaign did file a whole bunch of baseless lawsuits, which adds a layer of legitimacy when you’re reading about a lawsuit that’s been filed versus some rumor, allegation or piece of content online,” said Lisa Kaplan, founder of Alethea Group, a company that helps fight misinformation. “It ratchets it up a notch.” The Georgia effort could also yet extend beyond the Republican echo chamber in which the 2020 election is still being litigated. The state’s new election law ensures that the General Assembly, which is currently controlled by Republicans, has broad authority over counties through a restructured state election board. The board can, among other things, suspend county election officials. As Favorito did a victory lap on pro-Trump news outlets, he won praise from top Georgia Republicans. David Shafer, the pro-Trump chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, emailed fellow Republicans on Friday calling Amero’s ruling “a very significant and encouraging development.” Loeffler, too, praised Favorito’s effort. “While there is a dire need to investigate a number of other well-documented issues, we must also inspect Fulton County’s absentee ballots to reassure Georgians that their voices are heard and their votes are counted,” she said. Even Brad Raffensperger, the Republican secretary of state in Georgia, signaled support for the inspection led by Favorito’s group. “Allowing this audit provides another layer of transparency and citizen engagement,” Raffensperger said in a statement Friday. The support from Raffensperger, who is now running for reelection, surprised some political observers in Georgia. It was the secretary of state who stood up to the false claims of election fraud in Georgia espoused by Trump and who has highlighted the audits conducted by state government officials last year as definitive reaffirmations of the election results. His office also filed an amicus brief in the lawsuit, arguing that Favorito’s group should not be given physical ballots for security reasons, although Raffensperger took no stance on the case in his brief. “From day one, I have encouraged Georgians with concerns about the election in their counties to pursue those claims through legal avenues,” Raffensperger said in his statement. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • Trump addresses existence of UFOs as release of Pentagon report nears

    ‘I’m not such a believer, but some people are, so I don’t want to hurt their dreams or their fears,’ says Trump

  • Trump NSC official reveals near-death experience with suspected Havana syndrome attack near White House

    Staffer collapsed from inexplainable illness and thought he was ‘going to die’ in incident last year

  • Republican House leaders condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'appalling' comparisons of vaccines and masks to Nazism

    Greene has repeatedly argued that those who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated are being persecuted in the same way Nazis persecuted Jews.

  • SC’s Mace calls Marjorie Taylor Greene’s vaccine ID Holocaust comparison ‘appalling’

    “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” Greene tweeted Tuesday.

  • Biden says he underestimated how many people would believe Trump’s big lie

    ‘He didn’t have any social redeeming value, as far as I can see’, says Democrat of 2020 opponent