Reading man sentenced for armed robbery of federal agent in Schuylkill County

Jul. 19—A Reading man who pleaded guilty to robbing a federal agent at gunpoint in Schuylkill County has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

Damar Coad, 20, robbed the agent during an undercover drug deal in Frackville on Sept. 17, 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Coad was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion in Scranton.

Prosecutors gave this account:

The agent had arranged to meet Coad and John Fidanqui-Marten to buy approximately $7,500 worth of methamphetamine in Frackville.

When the agent approached the two men, they demanded the money at gunpoint. The agent turned over the money, and a high speed chased ensued along Route 61 before their vehicle became disabled and the men ran from it a few miles north of the Berks County line.

Police found and arrested both men the next morning.

Fidanqui-Marten, 20, of New York City pleaded guilty July 5 for his role in the robbery and is awaiting sentencing.

The case was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police, Shenandoah police and the FBI.

It was prosecuted by the U.S. attorney's office as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts, officials said.