Reading man stopped for riding a dirt bike in the city had heroin, police say
May 3—A Reading man was found in possession of heroin packaged for sale after he was stopped by city police for illegally riding an off-road motorcycle on a street, investigators said Monday.
A patrol officer saw Angel R. Rivera-Torres, 39, of the first block of South Ninth Street driving a small dirt bike about 1:30 p.m. Friday at North 11th and Oley streets.
According to police:
The officer stopped him and noticed there was a warrant for Rivera-Torres for a probation violence and that his license had been suspended.
The officer searched Rivera-Torres and found 84 bags of heroin, two cellphones and $521.
Rivera-Torres was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail following arraignment Friday before District Judge Ann L. Young in Reading Central Court.
Rivera-Torres faces charges of possessing and intending to deliver heroin, possessing drug paraphernalia, driving under a suspended or revoked license and driving an unregistered vehicle.