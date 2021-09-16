Reading mayor calls for the community's help in the wake of gun violence

Sep. 15—After an increase in shootings, Reading's mayor called for the community to step up and help prevent violence in the city.

It is the second time he has issued such a call this year.

Mayor Eddie Moran put out a statement on Wednesday afternoon after the city saw three shootings in two days that left four people wounded.

"Nothing is more important to my administration than keeping residents safe from senseless

violence and restoring peace in our neighborhoods," Moran said in an emailed statement. "Senseless violence, especially instances where firearms are used, is wholly unacceptable."

Moran released the statement while he was "out of town on a planned vacation that got postponed and rescheduled several times due to COVID-19. He is also celebrating his anniversary," said City Communications Coordinator Christian Crespo.

The Reading Police Department released data later on Wednesday detailing recent gunfire and injuries in the past week.

Moran also urged residents to join in the fight against the violence.

"City government cannot solve the problem of crime by itself," the statement said. "We need a "Community Call to Action" that includes everyone's support and participation from nonprofit organizations, faith-based communities, and neighborhood associations. If your neighborhood association has been inactive, this is the time to bring it back to life. We cannot do this alone."

Police have increased patrols and community outreach where the latest violence has occurred and will continue to do so, Moran added. Moran's office was briefed daily, he said.

Moran will meet with City Council on Sept. 22 as part of the Priorities Summit.

"At that time, I will ask every member of council to also identify community groups within their districts and help us engage with them directly," he said. "We will also look to schedule community forums to hear from members of the public and to share with them valuable resources while establishing relationships through our Community Engagement Officer, Lt. Lance Lillis."

This is the second time Moran has called on the community to step up and help curb violence in the city.

Moran called for community action earlier this year amid a public outcry following the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl and wounding of her 17-year-old sister by a 14-year-old boy Feb. 5 in the Oakbrook section of the city, Moran unveiled a plan to curb gun violence on Feb. 15.

Police then launched Operation Cease Fire that included targeted enforcement and a gun buying program.

The police department has confiscated approximately 200 firearms since the beginning of the operation, said Police Chief Richard Tornielli.

Managing Director Abraham Amoros reported Monday night that city's nonfatal shootings are down 36% compared to last year.

There have been eight fatal shootings in the city this year, the same amount of fatal shootings in all of 2020, Tornielli said.

Fatal shootings are up slightly in 2021, Tornielli said, adding that at this time last year the city only experienced five fatal shootings. Those numbers are far off records set early this century.

Recent violence in Reading

— Sept. 8: Shooting in the 800 block of Penn Street: Bobby Taylor, 28, shot in the leg trying to break up an altercation outside Italian Garden Bar/Restaurant. Jeremy Galindez was identified as the shooter and taken into custody on Sept. 9 and charged with aggravated assault and firearms-related crimes. Galindez is currently in custody at Berks County Prison.

— Sept. 11: Shots fired on North Ninth and Walnut streets: Report of shots fired from a vehicle. The vehicle was located and Cesar Lopez-Moncada, 23, was taken into custody and charged with recklessly endangering another person and related charges. Lopez-Moncada was released on bail.

— Sept. 13: Shooting at 10th and Spring streets: Three high school-aged males were walking in the

1000 block of Spring Street when an unknown subject or subjects shot at the males. Two males were struck by gunfire. No arrests have been made.

— Sept. 13: Shooting in the 1100 block Moss Street: Alexander Ramirez, 32, was sitting in the block when shots were fired. He was struck in the head by fragments. Ramirez suffered a minor non-life-threatening injury. No arrests have been made.

— Sept. 14: Shooting in the 1200 block Cotton Street: Brenda Rivera-Baez, 45, was struck multiple times in front of her residence. Rivera-Baez was transported to Reading Hospital for her injuries and was last listed in critical condition. No arrests have been made.